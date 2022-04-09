JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.60.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 926,636 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. American Trust bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,621,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,490,000 after acquiring an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

