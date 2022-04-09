JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 225,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 149,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,100.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

