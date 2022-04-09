Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

TTE has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.86.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.