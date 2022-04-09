Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.07.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in PACCAR by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

