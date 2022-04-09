Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Subaru Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Subaru in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

FUJHY opened at $7.29 on Friday. Subaru has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Subaru had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

