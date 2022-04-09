Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.38.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OMVJF stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.