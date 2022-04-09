Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.
