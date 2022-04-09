Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $12.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,059 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $41,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,972,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,251,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,835,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

