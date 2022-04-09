Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,193,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $194.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

