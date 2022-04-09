Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 153,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 379,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

