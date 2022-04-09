Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.69%.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.