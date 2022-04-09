Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 972 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

