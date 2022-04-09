Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,668 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $29.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.

