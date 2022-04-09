Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,517 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 517.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Community Bank System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CBU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.