Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 35,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,820,000 after buying an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $143.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

