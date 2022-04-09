IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Francois Pauly Acquires 20,000 Shares

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) insider Francois Pauly acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($70,557.38).

Francois Pauly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IWG alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of IWG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £129,000 ($169,180.33).

IWG stock opened at GBX 269.60 ($3.54) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -13.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.28. IWG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 384.30 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IWG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.33) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IWG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.26).

IWG Company Profile (Get Rating)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.