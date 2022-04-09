ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Lowered to $94.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of ITT opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,345,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after buying an additional 625,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 371,011 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

