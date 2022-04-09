Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $73.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.30.
A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ITRI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.02. 245,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,495. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Itron (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
