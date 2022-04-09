Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $73.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.02. 245,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,495. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.