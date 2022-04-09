Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

ITI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 155,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,802. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $118.53 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

