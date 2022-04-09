IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.37. 204,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 172,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.

The firm has a market cap of C$578.26 million and a PE ratio of -34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 36.15 and a quick ratio of 35.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.40.

About IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

