IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.37. 204,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 172,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.
The firm has a market cap of C$578.26 million and a PE ratio of -34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 36.15 and a quick ratio of 35.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.40.
About IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO)
