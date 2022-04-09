iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $42.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.