iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Gap Down to $98.11

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.11, but opened at $95.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF shares last traded at $97.95, with a volume of 21,139 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

