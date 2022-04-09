iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 119,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 95,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

