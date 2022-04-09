iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.70 and last traded at $95.96. Approximately 4,548,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,540,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15.

