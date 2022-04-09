iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 163,108 shares.The stock last traded at $90.46 and had previously closed at $89.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,074,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,527,000 after buying an additional 385,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

