iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $100.11 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

