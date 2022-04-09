iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $57.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

