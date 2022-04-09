iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 323,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 21,865,008 shares.The stock last traded at $126.23 and had previously closed at $128.49.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,417,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

