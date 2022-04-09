iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 323,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 21,865,008 shares.The stock last traded at $126.23 and had previously closed at $128.49.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.30.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.