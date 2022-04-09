IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.44 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $79.44 million and $2.36 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.10 or 0.07581854 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,344.07 or 1.00104923 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,071,676,945 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,679,442 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

