iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.07.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.14.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after purchasing an additional 287,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

