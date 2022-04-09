iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 8.6%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 437,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,477,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.