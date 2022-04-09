Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $28.43 Average PT from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,831. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 86.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 41.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 968.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.