Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Invesco by 129.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.