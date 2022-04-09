Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $2.26

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 7,906 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

