Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $46.15 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.