Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.79

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

