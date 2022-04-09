Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.79

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
