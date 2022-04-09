Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.69. 9,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 10,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.