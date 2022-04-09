Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.69. 9,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 10,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.
