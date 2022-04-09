Inverse Finance (INV) Price Hits $278.02

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for $278.02 or 0.00655167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $26.06 million and $4.64 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00269557 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

