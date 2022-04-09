Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.50

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.50 and last traded at $96.43, with a volume of 10195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 25.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

