Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.61) to GBX 6,236 ($81.78) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,157.50.

IKTSY opened at $67.74 on Friday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00.

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

