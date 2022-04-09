International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

IGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,458,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,413,000 after buying an additional 955,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

