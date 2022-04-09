Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

ICPT stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $522.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

