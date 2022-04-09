Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise histroy. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s continued efforts to develop proprietary software, low level of compensation expenses relative to net revenues and an increase in emerging market customers will likely keep supporting financials in the upcoming quarters. The acquisition of the retail unit of Folio Investments will strengthen the company's position in the online brokerage space. However, persistently increasing operating expenses (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to keep hurting Interactive Brokers' profits. Despite the rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates might hamper the top line.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,631 shares of company stock valued at $44,374,665. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after buying an additional 621,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

