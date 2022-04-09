Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $54.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.02. 22,138,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,223,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

