Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $25.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
IAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.
NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 299,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $29.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.