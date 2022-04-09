Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $25.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

IAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 299,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.