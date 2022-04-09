Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 2,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $9,385,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $4,937,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $4,294,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,066,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.