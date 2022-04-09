Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

In other news, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $319,584.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181 over the last ninety days.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

