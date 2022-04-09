Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.99

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $8.92. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 528,490 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insignia Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

