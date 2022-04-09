Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CEO Sells $1,654,140.00 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

X opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on X. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $77,147,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

