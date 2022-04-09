Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $122,820.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32.

Progressive stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after buying an additional 275,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 26.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

