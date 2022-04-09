Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells 2,215 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $42.81 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $9,838,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $8,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.